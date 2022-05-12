Match 7 of SPL 2022 | Team MAMAMOO

Like and Comment, if you think MAMAMOO has better vocalists than BLACKPINK. Counting stops at 9 pm. So hurry and lead your team to victory!

.

*For every like and comment, a total of 5 and 10 points respectively will be added to your favorite team.

*The team with more cumulative points at the end of the day will be crowned as winner.

.

FAQ's

1. A player can add multiple comments to a single post (Abusive comments will not be entertained).

2. The player with most interesting comments everyday will be crowned as 'Stan of the Day' and entitled to exciting gift vouchers.