'Maya and the Three' trailer dropped: Did you like it?

Another animated movie's trailer has dropped Netflix. This is 'Maya and the Three'- a story about a rebellious young princess who will take on an adventurous journey to an unknown place to fulfil the prophecy. But will she be able to do it? Will she be able to fight the Gods and the legends? How will she save humankind?





Watch the trailer here and let us know your thoughts. The film will feature Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, and others as the lead voice-over artists. The movie will release in the fall on Netflix.