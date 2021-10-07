Maybelline Fit Me Dewy Foundation Review

I’ve been struggling with drier skin lately, so I’ve opted for dewy, more hydrating foundations instead of the usual matte ones. Maybelline’s Fit Me Foundation Hydrate+Smooth looked like a good drugstore option to try and while I’ve had to play around with it a bit, it worked out quite well.

I chose the lightest shade in this range – #110 Porcelain. Fit Me Hydrate + Smooth goes on equally well with a foundation brush or a damp makeup sponge. I personally preferred the sponge application, because I find buffing it in with a brush can kick up any dry patches on my skin. This foundation provides medium coverage that is slightly buildable.

I usually run to full coverage foundations, but using Fit Me made me realize that I don’t really need that much coverage anymore. Fit Me Hydrate blends out really nicely and I love that the lightweight formula means I can add more to certain areas of my face without it looking heavy or cakey; my Estee Lauder Double Wear would never have allowed for this. Fit Me Hydrate + Smooth feels slightly tacky after application, but I always use a setting powder, so this is a non-issue for me.

My skin was super dry when I was testing out this foundation, so the fact that it kept my skin hydrated all day and didn’t cling to dry patches was really my primary focus in a foundation at that time. However, I wish it did more to hide imperfections and texture issues without me having to add additional products to it.

While Fit Me Hydrate + Smooth foundation didn’t make my skin luminous as I had hoped, I am happy that I have a natural-looking foundation in my collection that doesn’t make my skin look cakey or dry. If you have dry to normal skin, minimal texture issues, and are looking for a lightweight, medium coverage foundation that doesn’t highlight dry patches, Maybelline Fit Me Hydrate +Smooth might just be what you’re after.



