Maybelline Fit Me Foundation Review! #BeautyTruthBomb

There are some days when my skin needs extra glow and coverage that is the time when I ditch my BB cream and use the foundation. I have been using Maybelline Fit Me Matte and Poreless Foundation. I have purchased this from my local drugstore. I loved its packaging. The foundation claims that it contains genius blurring micro-powders that absorb oil and erase pores which gives naturally poreless-looking skin.

I have been using 220 natural beige shades. The consistency is slightly runny but it gives a creamy soft texture on my skin. When applied, gives a matte finish on the face and gives a radiant look. It leaves my skin with a natural look and does not look cakey on the face. This foundation is also suitable for sensitive skin. Also, it is affordable to buy. It can be used by every skin type.