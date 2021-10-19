MBC released a new teaser of their new Period-drama "The Red Sleeve Cuff" on October 21, featuring 2 PM's Jun-ho as Yi San, an emperor who has devoted his life to his nation, and Lee Se-Young as a court lady Seong Deok-im. It is a royal court romance, based on a novel, between a Joseon emperor and a court lady.





The teaser indicates the sacrificial relationship of the two leads, who are separated because of their duties. It looks like a story of forbidden love amalgamated with historical fiction. It will be interesting to see Lee Jun-ho performing this challenging role in his first Saeguk (historical) drama.





The drama will premiere on November 5, 2021, at 10 pm KST (6:30 PM IST) on MBC. Will you be watching this drama?





What are your views on this new pairing?





Check out the teaser below!