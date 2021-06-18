mCaffeine~ India's first caffeinated skincare brand

Skincare with coffee is seen in many DIYs since ages, the brand mCaffeine has introduced it's first ever coffee infused skincare products and I really want to give it a try as I just love coffee!

My experience with mCaffeine facewash~ First of all, I thought this would smell like coffee since it's coffee infused but I was wrong, the smell was completely different just like that of musk which is there in men's grooming product.

It's been a month now that I'm using this facewash and I can say that this product is for oily skin people as it deeply cleanses out excess oil and dirt from your face. My face feel instantly refreshed after using this. But since I have a dry/ combination skin, my skin becomes a little bit drier and that's why a good moisturizer is a MUST after using this facewash!