MCaffeine Naked Detox Night Gel – Must Have Product To Use In Your PM Routine

Lately, I have started using MCaffeine Naked Detox Night Gel in my PM routine. Till now I have used half of the jar and it is amazing. The night gel contains antioxidants that protect from environmental aggressors, UV rays, and premature aging. One of the best things I liked about the night gel is that it can be used by all skin types. Also, it has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe any kind of redness, rashes, and irritation on the skin. It has a lightweight consistency and a gentle texture. The gel easily gets absorbed on the skin and has a refreshing scent. After the application of the gel, it feels so cooling and feels so refreshing. This gel keeps my skin hydrated and moisturized for long hours.

I highly recommend the naked detox night gel by MCaffeine for a refreshing and cooling effect.

What is your favorite go-to product for the PM skincare routine?