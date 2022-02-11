Me after watching Gehraiyaan!!

Have you watched Gehraiyaan yet on Amazon Prime, god this movie had me at my feet!

I just loved Deepika's performance, this entire movie is just based on her and I love it how everything revolves around her. If you are a big fan of Deepika Padukone then I think you would love the movie. The movie is little complex and in the starting you don't understand whats happening but eventually you get completely dwelled and go deep into their messy life!!

Just loved the movie it was really fantastic. Its a must watch!!!