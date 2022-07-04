Meet Alia Bhatt's doppelganger who's afraid to lose her own identity

Celesti Bariagey has become Instagram famous ever since a viral video of her has been shared. In the video, Celesti can be seen laughing. When this video was released people mistook, Celesti Bairagey for Alia Bhatt. Since then, many videos of Celesti have been surfacing on the internet. In recent times, Celesti Bariagey had given an interview to Humans Of Bombay. She mentioned how she loves Alia Bhatt, but wants to keep her own identity. Though she resembles the actress, Celesti is trying to make her own place in the Tv industry.