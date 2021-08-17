Meet the man who said 'NO' to Salman Khan- Shabbir Boxwala

If you've not already heard about it, apparently Salman Khan wanted Shershaah to be the debut movie of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and wanted him to play the lead character of Shershaah Vikram Batra. But the producer, Shabbir Boxwala, didn't agree and the role eventually went to Sidharth Malhotra, as we all know.





Now why this is intriguing is because you don't see very often people saying 'NO' to Salman Khan. Last time he had a stiff with Arijit Singh and the guy was immediately removed from his film as a singer and the same happened with Anurag Kashyap's brother Abhinav Kashyap as well. Shabbir Boxwala, who has produced films like Mohra, Gupt, Dil Ka Rishta, even though is getting praises from the public for choosing Sidharth over Aayush, certainly made a brave move.





According to media reports Shabbir explained to Salman that, "When Captain Batra’s family gave me the rights, it was a big moment for me. They showed immense trust in me, and I didn’t want to go wrong at any step." And that playing a double role in his first film for Aayush might be a big task as well. Now Salman reportedly agreed upon that and rest we know as history.





In the end, I feel we need to appreciate more producers like Shabbir Boxwala who made the more deserving choice and said the right 'NO'



