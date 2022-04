As per sources Ranbir and Alia's pre wedding rituals have begun and the family members are prepping for the Mehndi program. Neetuji will be performing with Ranbir and Alia will be dancing with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Lolo and Bebo are going to perform with Ranbir too. It will be fun to watch Karan Johar's performance too as he is one of the closest people in Alia's life.