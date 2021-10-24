"Melancholia", "Now, We are Breaking Up" and more: 5 K-dramas to look forward to in November
From Thriller to Romance, Melo to Historical, a variety of dramas is all set to release in November. This will be the last set of dramas this year before we welcome 2022. So far, 2021 has been a lot better than 2020 in terms of content. However, there are a lot of highly anticipated dramas that are yet to hit the floors. Let's take a glance over these November releases.
- Melancholia: This drama will be dealing with corruption, scandals and dirty politics in a high school in Gangnam. The two leads will team up to expose the dirt and fight to prove their innocence. The drams will premiere on November 3.
- Now, We Are Breaking up: A story revolving around two people, and their journey of love and break-ups, set in the complexities of the fashion world. Marking the comeback of Song Hye-kyo, the drama is all set to release on November 12.
- Red Sleeve Cuff: A Saeguk drama starring 2 PM Jun-ho as a devoted King who falls in love with a court-lady, but his duties towards his country refrain him to follow his heart. A forbidden love story amidst chaotic circumstances. The drama will hit the floors on November 5.
- Happiness: It's an apocalyptic thriller that will mainly deal with the issues of class conflicts, psychological trauma and the fight to survive. It is set in a time when infectious diseases have become a new normal. This thriller series will be premiered on November 5.
We are all hyped up for these much-awaited dramas and these fresh pairings. Which one will you be watching first?