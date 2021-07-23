Michaela Coel joins the Wakanda army in Black Panther. What are your thoughts?

'I May Destroy You' star Michaela Coel enters into the Marvel world by joining Wakanda Forever in the next Black Panther film.

Already her last film got Emmy nominations which made all of the Marvel fans and Michaela fans more excited about this collaboration. The news is surfacing all over the Internet now. Though we don't know about the character she is playing, I cannot wait for the movie to release.

Black Panther's sequel is now currently filming and Michaela being a part of this team, makes it more special. Are you excited about it?