Mika Singh and Sussanne Khan support Aryan Khan, do you think it is only to get in the good books of SRK?

I think Bollywood celebs need to be careful while extending support to Aryan Khan as, aside from trolls, the general public sees this case as a negative aspect. Sussanne Khan says that Aryan Khan was at the place the wrong time whereas Mika Singh said, only Aryan Khan is targeted. Do you think these statements have nothing to do with the case but only the fact that Aryan Khan is involved? I believe this could also be a move to get in the good books of SRK. What do you think?