Mimi has proved that Kriti Sanon is a good actress. Agree?

Kriti Sanon has been a part of Bollywood for six years and has done so many commercially successful films. She has delivered great performances in films like 'Bareily Ki Barfi' and 'Luka Chuppi'. But still many believed that she was just a beautiful face with average acting skills. Some also felt that all she had was an outsider card in her favor.

But her latest film 'Mimi' might prove them wrong. In the film, Kriti plays the role of a surrogate mother. He gets into the skin of the character, both emotionally and physically. The end result is an amazing film with beautiful performances. I have been an admirer of her acting since Bareily Ki Barfi and my admiration increased ten folds after watching this film.

I believed that she was an outsider with no godfather so obviously, her options would be limited, which are reserved for star kids. This is why it took her six years to do a solo lead film. I'm things change for her after Mimi and she keeps delivering good performances.