Minimal Makeup Looks That Take 10 Minutes Or Less

There is no denying we all want to look beat-AF every day and totally slay the world, right? But sparing ourselves only 10 minutes every morning to get our faces looking somewhat presentable, can be difficult even for the best of us. Unless you are wickedly talented at make-up, a caffeine addict, or just a really productive morning person (how do you do it?), it can be hard looking our best with only 10 minutes to spare before running out the door. However, here are a few minimal makeups looks under 10 minutes that will help up our game and make us look insane…









1. The Faux Glow





We all want to hide that weekend-hangover look, and ‘I haven’t slept a wink for 5 years’ appearance, and the best way to hide all our sins is to create that ‘faux-glow’. Using heavy moisturizers, highlighters, a dewy foundation, and a face spray can help create this quick-fix beautiful look.









2. The Bold-Brows





Using natural strokes with either a pencil or powder can help define the brows and make us look somewhat alive at eight in the morning. Less is more these days, and simple, but defined brows are a must in minimal makeup looks.









3. Bronzy Eyes and Bronzy Lips





Faking that ‘I am actually alive’ look in the morning can be difficult with only 10 minutes to spare, but the best way to achieve that alive and well look is with a bronzy eyeshadow and nude lip. It will instantly give color and life to our faces and make our eyes and lips look prominent (even if they are not).









4. “I’m Not Wearing Make-up, What Ever Do You Mean?”





If you are still looking to add that something to your face and give the minimalistic ‘No-makeup-makeup’ look a great alternative to a heavy high-coverage foundation is a tinted moisturizer. It will instantly hydrate your face and add a little life and color to it.









5. The Statement Lipstick





Typically, lipstick can take our minimalist makeup look to a whole new game. However, when we only have that short 10 minutes to apply makeup and look like we made a little effort, skipping out on all our other makeup products and applying lipstick will give us that minimalistic look with a little edge. And guess what? This will only take 3 seconds… commence the snooze button.