Minimal, tested, and effective skincare!!

No matter how much we love taking care of our skin or enjoy our skincare regime, affective skincare can be burdensome and extortionate at times! Well, I am here to share a very effective, easy, and not at all overpriced skincare which worked wonders for me. To be honest, we all get in a mood where we don’t feel like removing makeup or following our skincare routines at time. So, here are some tips, tricks, and very minimal steps to level up your skincare regime.

CLEANSE: Starting off, it is very important to clean your makeup, excess oil, dirt, or pollution from your face. I use the Garnier micellar water or The Face Shop Rice Water. I love both these products to bits. These are very different, yet effective makeup removers with different pros, consistency, and feel to the skin. The Garnier micellar water is water-based, very lightweight remover which is very gentle on the skin and removes makeup in just a wipe. On the other hand, The Face shop rice water makeup remover is an oil-based remover, enriched with the goodness of rice water. FACE WASH: No matter how well we clean our face with makeup remover, double cleansing your face is a must! I recently started using the biotique face wash and this has been the best face wash I have used by far. It is very gentle, suitable for all skin types, and of course pocket friendly. TONER: Toner removes any last traces of dirt, grime, and impurities stuck in your pores after you wash your face. When added to your daily skincare routine and used regularly, it can have a major positive impact on the appearance and tightness of your pores (hello, aging skin). I use the Kama Ayurveda rose water or Plum green tea toner. These two are perfect for any skin type and are my personal favorites! SERUM: They absorb quickly into your skin, making them an excellent next step after cleansing. There are many different types of serums, each with a unique purpose and ingredients. Some serums help to brighten your skin or reduce blemishes, while others focus on boosting hydration or fighting the signs of aging. I am using Nykaa Skin Facial Oil for the last 6 months and this has been by far my best purchase! MOISTURISER: We all just loveee hydrated skin. Don’t we? By far one of the most important steps in skin care is using a good moisturizer. It helps your skin to revive and rejuvenate, makes it look healthy, glowing, and hydrated. I love neutriderm moisturizer and I recently started using it. It keeps my skin hydrated, nourished, and glowing throughout the day! Do give it a try if you haven’t already. SUNSCREEN: I just can’t emphasize enough on how important it is to use a good sunscreen with at least SPF 30 even on the days you are not stepping out. It has various benefits which include reduction of dark spots, early aging, sun protection and it also helps in the reduction of skin cancer. Trust me if you want to reduce the signs of aging, then make sunscreen your friend, and just don’t skip this part. This is all I pretty much do to take care of my skin on a daily basis. Hassle-free and very effective. Do let us know your daily skincare routine and if any of these tips helped you too!!