Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin – Is This The Best Serum? #BeautyTruthBomb

Minimalists have launched a range of serums from which I have used 10% Vitamin C serum. It is a beginner-friendly product. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that prevents us from any damage to our skin. This serum helps to prevent early signs of aging, hyperpigmentation, and acne marks. Also, it contains 1% acetyl glucosamine as its key ingredient and 10% ethyl ascorbic.

The Vitamin C serum has runny-like water consistency. It easily spreads on the skin and gets absorbed within a few minutes. One thing that I loved about this serum is that it does not leave any greasy residue on the skin. Every I use the vitamin C serum because it works wonders on my skin. I have seen a lot of improvement in my skin after I started using it. Also, it helps in controlling sebum production. The hero ingredient this serum contains is Centella Asiatica leaf water as it helps to reduce inflammation and soothes irritated skin. I apply in the morning and evening too. But don’t forget to apply sunscreen after this to prevent skin from any damage. This serum is affordable and also brightens the complexion.