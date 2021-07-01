Minimalist sepicalm moisturizer review

Price- Rs350 got 50grams

Available in-Amazon, Nykaa and Minimalist website

Claims-

Soothing and calming

Very moisturising

Pro's-

Affordable

Free from parabens, fragrance, sulphates, dyes and essential oils

Contains sepicalm

Very hydrating

Con's-

It can be heavy for very oily skin

My experience-

This is one of the best moisturizer I ever used. It has s perfect blend of Humectants, Emollients, and Occlusives. Humectants give your skin gets the boost of hydration, hence reducing dryness. Emollients moisturize the skin and reduce itching and flaking. Occlusives reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL) hence holding the moisture inside. This contains all three which is what that makes it one of the best moisturizers available. The star ingredient is Sepicalm which is known for its soothing and calming benefits. I have been loving this moisturiser for a long time now. One tub of this literally lasts for 4-5 months! This makes it very affordable. I already stocked this up as this has become my holygrain. If you have damaged skin barrier then this is a perfect moisturizer to choose. I feel this can be used throughout the year. I didn't face any breakouts with this. Over all I love this product a lot and I highly recommend this.