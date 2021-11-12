Minimalist Skincare Routine for Oily Skin that Actually Works!

The natural oil production underneath our skin is meant to make a protective layer on the skin surface. But when the production is excessive, you need to take care of that. This post could be a game-changer for you if your skincare routine has become a bit overwhelming lately.





Apart from the daily skincare routine, every skin type needs a weekend to pamper routine. A weekly detox, nurture for the skin results in a long-term benefit. You can treat your skin every weekend without going too crazy with the products. I would suggest using a mask and facial oils for that extra TLC for your oily skin. Here’s a guide-





1. Face Mask for oily skin-





Finding a perfect face mask for oily skin could be a hassle. Mud masks/clay masks are perfect for oily skin because they help balance the oil production and keep the skin matte while hydrating it. I would suggest you go for homemade masks rather than splurging on the trending chemical masks. You can use either Multani mitti, lemon, or yogurt in your masks.





2. Facial Oils-





We have a general notion that facial oils are for dry skin and they make the skin appear oilier. That is so untrue. I have a personal experience of using facial oils on my face during summer and it was absolutely suitable for my combination of oily skin. Facial oils are great for oily skin too if you choose the right oils. Oils like Jojoba, Squalane, Marula, Argan, Rosehip are great for your skin. They have smaller molecular sizes so they are light in texture and absorb quickly into the skin without making it greasy. These oils are also non-comedogenic so that adds up to the benefits.





So, that was it for this post. I hope this helps you create your perfect minimalist skincare routine that is easy to follow on a daily basis. Let me know what is your daily skincare routine. If you have any queries, leave them in the comments. Will see you with a new post. Until then, take care and be safe!