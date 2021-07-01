Minimalist vitamin c review

Price- Rs 699 for 50grams

Available in-Amazon, Nykaa and Minimalist website

Claims-

Brightens skin tone

Moisturising

Soothens skin

Pro's-

Affordable when compared to the quality of product

Free from parabens, fragrance, sulphates, dyes and essential oils

Doesn't oxidise quickly

Has hydrating effect

Con's-

I have no cons!

My experience-

Hands down to this serum. This is one of the best Vitamin C serum not just for beginners but also for intermediates. It contains 10% ethyl ascorbic acid which is the closest to L ascorbic acid. It has 1% acetyl glucasamine which is a precursor of hyaluronic acid, this basically forces skin to produce more hyaluronic acid due to which we get the hydrating effect. This is a highly stabilised form of vitamin c. I have it for more than 5 months yet it didn't oxidise yet which is quite rare for potent vitamin c serum. This contains derivative of vitamin c so it takes time to show effects. It reduced my hyperpigmentation quite well and I am super impressed by this product. It contains cantella as a base ingredient which is known for it soothing and anti inflammatory properties. This is a great great product to invest in. This is one of my favourites from Minimalist.