Mirabelle Korean Sheet Masks Review

Mirabelle has many korean sheet masks available which are specially made for Indian skin type. I really recommend this mask if you are fan of korean beauty. They are highly effective, non-irritating, moisturising and helps in fading patches on skin and makes skin fresh and glowy. Skin feels nourished, clearer and bright. If you are looking for quick glow then go for it. It smells so great and pleasant.

Wash your face with water and dry it with towel and gently apply the sheet mask on face. Keep it for few minutes so that skin absorbs all the serum into it.

These masks are easily available on nykaa.