Miraculous henna hair mask

Many people apply henna to color their hair. But henna is also helps in growth of the hair. Nupur mehndi is really good for hairs.

Take nupur mehndi according to your hair lengths then mix shikakai and amla powder to it as these powders helps in making hair shinny, softer and smoother. Amla strengthens the hair and make them thick. Then mix all these powdee with tea water without any sugar just boil tea leaves in water that's it. If you want your hair color to be black then keep this mixture overnight in the kadai then this will turn out black in the morning and if you want red to orange color then apply it as it is after mixing thw all ingredients together. Mostly people advice to use lukewarm water to mix them but i use tea water because it helps in conditioning the hair and also helps to lock up the color of henna in the hair perfectly.

You should first wash your hair with shampoo then apply this mixture of henna till 2 to 3 hours.Then wash it off with plain water and then dry them with towel. You can do shampoo your hair the next day after doing a heavy oiling in hair. Do not try this mixture in extreme cold weather as henna has cooling property which will cause cold to the person. If your hair are too dry then mix curd to the mixture.

Trust me girls this mask is just amazing. It really helps to treat many hair problems like dull, damage hair, dry hair, treats dandruff problem also. It makes hair so soft and shinny like a dream. Try this mask once a month.