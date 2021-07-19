Mirzapur Season 3 is set to roll out on the shooting floors; are you ready?

Mirzapur is a mafia-gangster thriller series based on political grounds featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal, Divvyendu, and others. This series has two seasons streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the third one is about to start shooting.





Yes, that's right. Ritesh Sidhwani, the producer himself said in an interview with Bollywood Life, "Mirzapur... we are working on the script. We were actually supposed to start shooting this year, but now because of the lockdown and rains (the monsoons, following the lockdown, has apparently made it difficult for the third season to take off, despite the government somewhat relaxing shooting restrictions for the industry), it is happening definitely, but it'll be happening next year.”





We all have seen a huge gap between season 1 to season 2, so we may have to wait a little longer for season 3. But I am excited, are you?