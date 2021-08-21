Mismatched Season 2 is now filming: How much excited are you?

Your Dimple and Rishi and their unfinished 'cold-coffee wala love story' is back. Because the Mismatched crew is currently back on the shooting floors, started filming for the next season. Netflix has just dropped a video announcing their Season 2 shooting spree featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Ranvijay Singha, Vihaan Samrat, Devyani, Taruk Raina, and others. I am super excited to know what happens in their lives. Are you? The video also has a very groovy song, 'Sun Toh' by Ritviz, just setting the mood. What are your thoughts?