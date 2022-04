Former miss A member Min has finally cleared engagement rumours. She is releasing a new single this month!





On April 11, Min drew attention after posting a photo of a ring on her finger along with the message, "Single?" on her Instagram account.





A day later she explains that it was a teaser for her upcoming single, stating, "I'm single, and a new single is coming out on April 18."





Meanwhile, check out Min's pre-release track "Onion!"