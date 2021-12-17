Miss Universe 2021 did not just get The crown: Here's all she got after winning!

It's after 21 years that India got back the Miss Universe crown! It was a very proud moment for the entire nation and Harnaaz Sandhu. After winning the Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sindhu did not just get her crown according to the reports the beauty queen has won whopping prize money of USD 2,50,000 which is 1.89 crores. Okay guys that's not all! Harnaaz Sandhu has won the most expensive crown to date in Miss Universe history! The crown costs USD 5 million which is 37 crores. Not only that but she can also stay at the Miss Universe apartments in New York for 1 year and all her expenses will be taken care of by the organization itself!

The most interesting benefits are that she gets to fly free of cost for a year and has got the best professional make-up artists, photographer's, dermatologists, stylists, etc from around the world. Apart from that she also has VIP access to all parties, premieres, events, etc.

She will get to live the best one year of her life and that too at the age of 21, I mean she is the Queen now and she does need pampering!