The Miss World 2021 final has been postponed due to India's Manasa Varanasi, and other contestants have tested positive for Covid

The Miss World 2021 Finale, which was scheduled to take place on December 16th at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot, has been rescheduled. The organisers of the competition released a statement informing the public of the situation. The event has been cancelled and rescheduled due to growing Covid concerns around the world. The new Omicron type is rapidly spreading over the world, infecting thousands of people.





Many of the Miss World 2021 contestants who have already arrived in Puerto Rico have tested positive for Covid and are being treated. Manasa Varanasi, who is expected to represent India at the competition, was also found to be positive. "Miss World 2021 briefly postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety concerns of contestants, employees, crew, and the general public," organisers stated in a statement, assuring that all participants' health and well-being is being taken care of. Within the next 90 days, the finale will be rescheduled at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot."





All Miss World 2021 contestants and crew members who tested positive have been quarantined, and efforts have been made to prevent the sickness from spreading further. All participants and staff members who tested positive will be required to stay in Puerto Rico for the duration of the quarantine period as well as additional testing. They will only be allowed to return to their homelands after that. "We are really excited to have our contenders (who we have come to know and love) competing for the Miss World crown again," Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd, stated.





Manasa Varanasi of India has already been named one of the Top 10 finalists in the Miss World 2021 competition's Beauty with a Purpose round, where she demonstrated her traditional clothing.





Let us all hope that India wins another title this year.