Mnet's 'Girls Planet 999's eliminated contestant reveals the shocking truth. When will Mnet learn?

Mnet's hit idol survival show 'Girls Planet 999' is a huge hit with popular idols judging the show. The show selected 99 contestants out of 13,000 applicants and divided them into three groups, the C-group, K-group and J-group. The show is broadcast in Chinese, Japanese and Korean and judged by KPOP superstars Sunmi and Tiffany Young. The show further groups the girls into 'cells' which each cell having three girls.

Mnet is a very controversial entertainment company that has been embroiled in a lot of scandals in recent years. Mnet's 'Idol School', also a survival show was accused by its participant Lee Haein of withholding food from contestants outside of set times to housing them in dorms that contained rash-causing toxins and the horrifying way Mnet treated Idol School‘s trainees led to increased scrutiny against survival shows.

Girls Planet 999's producer Kim Shin Young assured everyone that “the physical and mental health of the participants are being prioritized.” The producer listed the measures they’d be taking, such as, allocating as few contestants to each dorm as possible, employing nutritionists, providing child and adolescent psychiatrists, hiring security, and providing interpreters on-hand 24/7 for the Japanese and Chinese contestants. The show's youngest participant is only 14 years old.

Liang Qiao was a Chinese contestant of teh show and now she exposed the truth. The show grouped her with a Korean and Japanese cellmate and when she asked the staff for a dictionary or a translator to help they told her that they can't provide her with that as they wanted to see how they will communicate without any help. They also made teh contestants film continuously for three days with only one hour of sleep time and also made the film for 40 hours straight without any sleep. Keeping in mind the age of the youngest contestant, is this healthy for teh girls? This incident once again proves that it is high time that Korea regulates the age that a child can enter into a trainee contract.