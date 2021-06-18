Moha Nail Care Cream – A Must buy!

This is my go-to tube of cream after I get my gel nails or nail extensions removed. This mild cream is enriched with Almond Oil and Flaxseed oil that promote nail health, nail growth by nourishing and strengthening the cuticles and nails. My nails become very brittle and start cracking post removal of gel nails and this cream works like magic on those dry nails. I have strong, glossy and beautiful nails in a few days of using this product.

This cream is all organic and herbal and has a nice creamy texture which keep my hands soft too. A 100 gm tube is priced at only Rs 200/- and that’s a steal!