Moisturizing Ingredients To Add In Your Body Care Routine

We take care of our facial skin and end up neglecting the skin on the rest of the body. Building the right body routine for yourself can be moisturizing and nourishing which can help to get rid of problems like roughness, muscle tension, eczema, and dryness.

Here are 3 ingredients that you should start using in your body care routine:

Coconut water

Coconut water tastes delicious but it is very nourishing as well. It is known to be an anti-aging ingredient and packed with age-reversing antioxidants which neutralize free radicals on your face while nourishing your skin and making it more bright, supple, and glowing.

Murumuru butter

You already have heard about shea and cocoa butter, now here is one ingredient that is going to take its place – Murumuru butter. A natural butter that has emollient properties that don’t clog your pores. This ingredient makes the skin soft and supple. It works on sensitive skin too. It helps to restore the skin barrier and doesn’t cause any irritation on your skin.

Vetiver

This may be unheard of by you if you are unaware of ayurvedic skincare ingredients but Vetiver is a body care hero. Apart from its woody and earthy fragrance, this ingredient has anti-inflammatory, healing, and regenerating properties. It helps in exfoliating the dead skin cells from your body, by revitalizing and detoxing your skin.