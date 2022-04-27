'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area' announces its release date

The remake of the popular Spanish series is going to premiere soon. The show will have 6 episodes and premiere on June 24.





It tells the stories of robbers with different personalities and abilities coming together and depicting an unprecedented hostage robbery. The robbers will be wearing the traditional Korean mask called the 'Hahoe Tal' instead of the 'Dali Mask' that was seen in the original Spanish series.





The impressive cast lineup includes 'Squid Game' actor Park Hae Soo along with Yoo Ji Tae, Kim Yoon Jin, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Won Jong, Park Myeong Hoon, and more.





Will you be watching it? Did you enjoy the Spanish version?