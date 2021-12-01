Money Heist Season 5 Part 2: Perfect Finale!

On December 3 World's favourite Spanish show Money Heist was finally released on Netflix! Like its previous season's episodes, this last season will not put you down.

Spoiler Alert ahead! The Professor is without plan B will challenge La Casa De Papel[Money Heist], so if you got misled by the trailer then you have to blame the makers. This last part has got no more deaths or compromises but you will see lots of action, twists, tears and laughs.

It was time to bring in the remaining materials for Part 2 after exhausting the emotional graph in Part 1. The gang was shaken by Tokyo's tragic death, but only for a short time. They returned to their original mission of obtaining gold from the Bank of Spain, a goal that had now become a tribute to Tokyo and Nairobi. The Professor gathered his belongings as well, for the immediate mess that Alicia Sierra had left by exiting his cave needed to be cleaned up. Colonel Tamayo appears to be as lost as we had anticipated. But there's more from him this time.

Palermo is back in control to show why he is the right man for the job. We're transported back to a period while he and Berlin would rejoice every time they overcame the tiniest stumbling obstacle while plotting the near-impossible crime. Although Part 1 focused on Tokyo's "many lives," Part 2 delves more into Sergio and Andres' loss of their father.

Money Heist 5's freshest episodes, like those from prior seasons, will keep you glued to the screen. The programme has pampered us with heart-pounding sequences and action that keeps us on the edge of our seats. This time, too, the vibe is the same.

The goal was not just to leave the viewers to decide if the season was good or awful. The writers, like us, understood all they had to do was tie up the loose ends, complete the circle, and bring the storey to a satisfying conclusion without going overboard.

Bella Ciao to the Professor and its team!