Monica, O My Darling is now filming, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi- Excited?

Netflix has dropped a video where cast and crew members of the film Monica, O My Darling can be seen working, chilling on the sets. The background music plays the original song Monica, O My Darling to match the vibe. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Zayn Marie, and others in pivotal roles. The first looks are out now; check them out. Vasan Bala is the director of the film. We have no idea apart from this. What are your expectations and thoughts? Are you excited to see this pair up?