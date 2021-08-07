This Monsoon Eye Makeup Hacks That Will Do The Trick

In the monsoon season, one thing is clear about the eye makeup lover that it is not your makeup's BFF. If you are sick of this rain and want to step out with your makeup game on then here are few hacks that you must follow.

Prime Your Eyelids

Priming is your eyelids is the most important step and everyone tends to skip this step. Priming your eyelids can make a difference between what’s staying on and what’s going to be spread all over your face by lunchtime. Use regular primer and dab some of the concealers. Then set it with some powder.

Powder Your Lashes

Using a setting powder between the mascara coats can make your lashes more voluminous, mascara will stay throughout the day and will not smudge. Dust a loose powder on a disposable mascara wand and sweep it up over the lashes. This hack is so easy which adds oodles of volume to your lashes and also when you run off the waterproof mascara.

Let Your Eyeshadow Do The Talking

You must be a champion of winged eyeliner and it must be looking very good on you. But during the monsoon season, your eyeliner can be washed off and it can leave a crooked mess. If the rain does not get you, the humidity will – that is the reason you should focus on the eyeshadow. As a base use the white liner all over your lid and then apply the eyeshadow over it. Try this hack and then there is no going back once you see the difference.

Use Cream Or Glossy Eyeshadow

No matter how much you love the powder eyeshadow palettes, do not apply powder eyeshadows. They are the ones that fade away very quickly so instead of that use creamy eyeshadows to make your eyelids pop. If you do not have cream eyeshadow, then apply a base of powder eyeshadow and then lock it by applying a little gloss on it. You will get bright, beautiful glossy lids that will stay the whole day.

Set Your Eyeliner

During monsoon season, if you have decided to wear eyeliner and do not want it to vanish quickly then don’t forget to set it. Take the little black eyeshadow and just oat it gently on the eyeliner. This will help your eyeliner to stay throughout the day and be smudge-free.