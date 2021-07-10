During Monsoon, 3 Ways To Calm Irritated and Itchy Scalp

Environmental problems like UV rays, free radicals and pollution can make your hair dirty, dull, lacklustre, and leave your scalp irritated and itchy. This situation worsens in the monsoon because of the humidity during the monsoon leads to the creation of fungi and bacteria in hair.

Avoid heat styling tools

While excessive heat from your straighteners and hairdryer are bad for your hair, it is even worse if you have an itchy scalp. They rob the moisture from your hairs and leave them dry and itchy. That’s why don’t use a heat styling tool (or at least limit their use) this season.

Eat a well-balanced diet

While it’s essential to treat your hairs with hydrating products from the outside, it’s also important to hydrate your body from the inside. Drink at least 8-10 glass of water daily and make sure your diet is packed with foods rich in vitamin A and B, and zinc, omega-3 fatty acids to improve the dryness and keep your scalp and hair healthy.

Don’t forget to oil your hair

To keep your hair away from the irritating itch, don’t forget to oil them up regularly. This age-old grandma hack is just what your hair needs to deeply nourish and relieve you from the endless urge to scratch your scalp