This Monsoon Say Goodbye To Tame Frizzy Hair

The humidity in the monsoon season can make your hair unmanageable and frizzy. Anti-frizz products on the hair can protect your hair from shine, texture, heat, and add volume to the hair. Here are a few products that will help to tame the fizziness of hair.

1. TIGI Bed Head Urban Anti-Dote Recovery Level 2 Shampoo

This shampoo contains 25% of moisturizing ingredients that will help to maintain the balance of the moisture in your hair and help to cope with all the weather conditions. This shampoo is colour safe. It also contains linalool and geraniol that protect your hair from any damage.

2. TIGI Bed Head Urban Antidotes 2 Recovery Moisturizing Conditioner

Always you should apply a conditioner after shampooing. By using this conditioner in the monsoon season, can make your hair soft, smooth, and frizz-free. It also makes your hair tangle-free and moisturizes them well.

3. TIGI Bed Head Control Freak Frizz Control And Straightening Serum

Your hair care routine is not complete if you don’t apply hair serum. This serum is also suitable for all types. It gives your hair a glossy finish and also prevents your hair from any damage.

4. TIGI Bed Head Superstar Queen For A Day

Use this spray to make your hair thick and strong. It will manage your hair and make them shiny.