This Monsoon Try - Nivea Care Shower Lemon and Oil Shower Gel

Yes, I am using Nivea’s Care Shower Lemon and Oil Shower Gel since the last week. After using the shower gel, I felt very refreshing and hydrating. When I was using soap my skin has become dry but this shower gel does not make my skin dry. My skin has become very soft and smooth. It contains lemon which helps to remove the tan on the skin. I love the fragrance which makes me feel fresh. The pleasant fragrance lasts on the body for 4 – 5 hours. It is best for the monsoon season. If you have not tried this shower gel I highly recommend it as it has given me amazing results. Give it a try!