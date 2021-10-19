MONSTA X announces the release date and other details of their new album "The Dreaming" on their official page. Their upcoming English language album "The Dreaming" will be out on December 10, 2021. The pre-order of the album will begin on October 22, 2021.

It is their second English Language album after "All About Luv" released in 2020 which ranked at number 5 on US Billboard 200. However, It will be exciting to see how well "The Dreaming" will perform worldwide after the huge success of "All about Luv." Do you think it will be able to surpass all MONSTA X's previous records?

Are you excited MONBEBEs?

You can check out the post below.