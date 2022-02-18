"Moonshine" actor Yoo Seung-ho to join YG Entertainment soon

Yoo Seung-ho who is currently working on an ongoing historical drama "Moonshine" recently ended his contract with his previous agency and since then, he has been a free agent. It was being reported that Yoo Seung-ho is currently under talks to join one of the biggest agencies of South Korea, YG Entertainment. Even though YG is mainly known for its idol groups like BLACKPINK, BIGBANG etc, they also represent many actors such as Jang Ki-yong, Lee Sung-kyung, Choi Ji-woo so on and so forth.





Now, Yoo Seung-ho is all set to join YG and in the response, one of the representatives of the company also stated, "We are positively discussing it." According to News1, final discussions are taking place, and the 'Moonshine' actor is currently negotiating detailed terms on his exclusive contract with the agency.





Do you think Yoo Seung-ho should join YG?