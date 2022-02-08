More mainstream movies on the LGBTQ issue

As we all know Badhai Do is all set to hit on big screens tomorrow. The movie revolves around gay and lesbian Marriage. 'Kapoor and sons' was the first film on this issue in Bollywood but that didn't officially reveal that Fawad Khan's character was gay. 'Ek ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa ladka' is one of the best films based on the LGBTQ community. But that didn't do so well at the box office. According to me, Ayushmann Khurana movie choices are the best. He did 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that focused on gay marriage, did a decent job at the box office.

Are you excited to watch another movie on LGBTQ 'Badhaai Do' tomorrow?