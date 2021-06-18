The Morning Show is coming back; are you excited to see Jennifer Aniston again?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starring The Morning Show Season 2 dropped an official teaser confirming to the news that it's coming back with a bang. And it left me way too excited for it. What about you?





The Morning Show S2 is returning with 10 episodes and it will release on September 17 and it will be streaming on Apple TV+. Are you excited to go on this journey with the star cast once more?





Check out the trailer here, the episodes will release every Friday.