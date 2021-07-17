Most Favourite SPF @reequil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel
Hope you all are enjoying the monsoons.
Confused to why am i writing about a sunscreen
Well.. Monsoons, Summers or Corona.. Always wear your sunscreen
My skin type is Combination to Dry skin and the climate here is tooo hot and humid.
It claims to be a gel, but it is not, It's a silicon - velvet finish.
Why i love it:
PA++++ SPF 50
IR protection
Water & sweat resistant
Non comedogenic
No white cast
Gives matte finish
Can be used under makeup
Lightweight
Very comfortable on skin
Non greasy & Non sticky
Affordable
Hybrid sunscreen
Perfect for humid weather
Easily available
Price : 695/- for 50gms
Discounted price : 20% = 556/-
Discount code - SKINMANIAC