Most Favourite SPF @reequil Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen Gel

Hope you all are enjoying the monsoons.

Confused to why am i writing about a sunscreen

Well.. Monsoons, Summers or Corona.. Always wear your sunscreen

My skin type is Combination to Dry skin and the climate here is tooo hot and humid.

It claims to be a gel, but it is not, It's a silicon - velvet finish.

Why i love it:

PA++++ SPF 50

IR protection

Water & sweat resistant

Non comedogenic

No white cast

Gives matte finish

Can be used under makeup

Lightweight

Very comfortable on skin

Non greasy & Non sticky

Affordable

Hybrid sunscreen

Perfect for humid weather

Easily available

Price : 695/- for 50gms

Discounted price : 20% = 556/-

Discount code - SKINMANIAC