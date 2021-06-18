The most UNDERRATED Drugstore brand~ MISS CLAIRE

I have tried this brand and I absolutely love the results!

Miss Claire Full Coverage concealer~ I bought this on the recommendation of one of my friends. As the name indicates, this concealer gives you a full coverage! It can be considered as a dupe of Benefit Cosmetics erase paste! It covers any kind of imperfection. Just be careful while choosing your shade as it has wide variety of shades for every skin tone, the wrong shade can lead to reversing of the results!

Miss Claire Lip liners- It has a huge range of lip liners and all are super pigmented.After using their lip pencils, I want to buy all shades of pinks and nudes. Also, I have heard a lot about their liquid lipsticks, surely want to try them now!