Actifit Silk Disposable Razor. This is the most UNDERRATED razor I believe! This particular razor is SUPER AFFORDABLE and SUPER EASY to use! I will pen down all the miraculous things about it!

It's a mini razor which is very handy and travel-friendly.

It glides on your skin effortlessly which doesn't give you any cuts or burns.

It comes with an attached comb which makes the process of removing hair super easy.

It can be used anywhere on your body,even on your upper lip area.

It is super affordable! Available on Nykaa, pack of one for just ₹40 and pack of 3 for ₹100. It's a MUST TRY guys you wont regret it!