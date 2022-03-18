Most valuable life lessons from Bollywood movies

Movies end of the day do teach us one lesson or the other. Sometimes even if the story line doesn't make sense, there are stories that teach us life lessons. The thing over here is you're already aware of these things but when you see it being performed in front of you through others is when you realize things and at times understand the value even more. There are many things, I have adapted from the movies in the past few years and they're are listed below:

Baghban - This movie is all about family values. When the kids leave their parents all alone and take them for granted is when the true 'respect' for your family is shown. This movies has taught me one thing that never ever take your parents or any of your family member for granted. Family is everything at the end of the day, right. English Vinglish - I love English Vinglish. This movie doesn't only has the best script and cast but more importantly, it teaches you the most important life lesson - Be kind and empathetic towards people. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - This movie is very special to my heart. The message the movie conveys at the end is touching in so many ways. There is always someone or something better waiting for us out there. We all just to change our perspective The Lunchbox - A very simple story of two people. Movies like this help you understand this complicated life a bit better. It gives you more perspective.