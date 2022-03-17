Movie recommendations on the occasion of Holi
Holi is celebrated very grandly in India. A day full of colurs and love. Bollywood films have something or the other to do with Indian festivals and Holi is one among them.
Here are few movie recommendations on the occasion of Holi:
- Sholay - An iconic film of it's time. Sholay will promise you full entertainment and 'paise wasul' type of movie!
- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani - YJHD is that film which will help us explain our dreams in a movie form. From Balam Pichkari to ilahi, everything in this film is a dream for us. A must watch!
- Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya - A song that speaks on social issue as well as has superb songs. The title track is a perfect song to be played while playing Holi
- Baghban - A film based on family values and love. Baghban will make you value your family even more. The famous song, Hori Khele Raghuveera definitely cannot be missed!
- Raanjhanaa - A love story between a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl will make you sob by the end. The famous song Tum Tak is from this movie and Dhanush looks superb!
- Ram Leela - The Holi scene from this movie can not be missed. The chemistry between Leela and Ram is beautifully directed.