MOVIE REVIEW: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN by Steven Spielberg

One of the best movies of the celebrated director Steven Spielberg, the performance of the solid cast, brilliant direction and it's engaging storyline make this one of the greatest movies based on a true story.

I didn't know its based on a true story until the post credit scene, that blew me away

The storyline is engaging and emotional at the same time, I recommend watching this without breaks that will connect you more emotionally to this movie.

I don't usually watch movies with more than 135 mins of runtime but this movie very entertaining from the beginning till the end and felt like it ended very fast even though the the total runtime is 2h 22m.

The star studded cast delivers very authentic perfomance. The soundtrack is perfect for its storyline and there are many hilarious situations in this film. Production design is top notch, Comedy scenes are well written and taken.