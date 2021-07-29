Movies that could have transformed an actor's career trajectory but they didn't grab it

Destiny- It is the only explanation for some actors who rejected or accepted a movie that changed their career graph.





Piku: Parineeti turned down Piku's offer to work on a Dharma film with Saif. That film was never made, and she missed out on the role of Piku. It is still Deepika's best film to date.





Andhadhun: Harshvardhan Kapoor was offered it, but he declined. Ayushman had many subsequent hits, but this film cemented his position. It's rumored that even Varun Dhawan turned it down. Who knows if Harsh Kapoor would have pulled off Andhadhun or sunk it with his performance.





YJHD: Kat refused to work because she was on break with RK. The opportunity was seized by DP, and the rest is history.





Band Baaja Baraat: Just Because YRF did not promote Rocket Singh enough, Ranbir refused to cooperate with them. Ranveer made his acting debut, and the rest is history.





Ram Leela: SLB desired Ranbir, but he refused to work with him. History repeated itself and Ranveer got it





Munna Bhai MBBS: Vivek Oberoi was unable to change his schedule for this film. Vivek also turned down Hum Tum, Bunty aur Babli, and Arjun Rampal's role in Om Shanti Om.







