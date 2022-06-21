  1. Home
Movies that deserved better box office collection

There have been films of the genre that couldn't be shown at the box office, either because of the unconventional stories, or the masses simply couldn't connect to them when they came out, but they found a loyal following much later when it was rediscovered on TV. or online. We put together five films that most said were better received when released in theaters.


Tamasha

A normal movie with a brilliant story! This 2015 film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was a failure when it came out, but it received extremely polarizing reviews from people who saw it. Some didn't understand the stories and couldn't connect, while others thought it brought their story to life. Today, the film has a cult following online where people have rediscovered this gem and feel it deserved so much better.


Swades

A film that still remains relevant and has not aged for a moment is this story of the extraordinary journey of an ordinary man, both in his life and in his country. Swades, released in 2004, failed at the box office despite being led by big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker. From caste discrimination to girls' education, the film is about various problems India faces from the perspective of a NRI. It shows us the basic reality through Mohan's solution-oriented view (SRK).


Meri Pyaari Bindu

The 2017 love story starring Ayushmann and Parineeti may have exploded at the box office, but over the years it's managed to build a loyal following online. The film received polarizing reviews that baffled many. While some loved it wholeheartedly, others hated it, calling it confusing. The film today has a loyal following for its earnest storytelling and moving music. Many who hated it the first time like it better after another visit.


Delhi-6

The 2009 film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor was directed by Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra. The film is more relevant today than ever. Between the tale of the flood of consciousness, the exotic cartoons of Old Delhi seen through the eyes of the NRI and the apparent chaos, there is also a larger design which, in retrospect, strangely anticipates contemporary struggle and atmosphere. of fear, hatred and anger in the nation.


Lootera

This 2013 masterpiece by Vikram Aditya Motwane, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, became a crowd pleaser a little later than it deserved. The screen adaptation of O Henry's short story "Last Leaf" leaves behind a painful hangover with love and death written all over it.


So this was the list we put together for you, let us know in the comments if you've seen any of these movies and what you think. Also, if you've seen a movie like this that isn't on the list, but think it deserved better, write below.

